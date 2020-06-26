Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM)’s share price rose 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, approximately 344,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 214,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm has a market cap of $72.13 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile (CVE:GWM)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$42.67 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Corp This Quarter
$42.67 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Corp This Quarter
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades aTyr Pharma to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades aTyr Pharma to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA to Sell
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phreesia
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phreesia
Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.31 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.31 Million
Willow Biosciences Stock Price Down 17.3%
Willow Biosciences Stock Price Down 17.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report