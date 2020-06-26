Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM)’s share price rose 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, approximately 344,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 214,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm has a market cap of $72.13 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

