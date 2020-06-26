Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Trading Up 7.7%

Tower Resources Ltd (CVE:TWR)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 341,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 205,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83.

Tower Resources Company Profile (CVE:TWR)

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal properties include the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which comprises 10 mineral tenures totalling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek and Voigtberg gold projects in the Golden Triangle area.

