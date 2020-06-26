Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 1,342,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 556,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

