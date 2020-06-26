Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.85

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 38708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerus in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. Equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $115,390.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,206 shares in the company, valued at $409,408.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,162.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,143,000 after buying an additional 928,413 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,709,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,799,000 after purchasing an additional 944,507 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 800,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 457,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

