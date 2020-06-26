GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.09

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.09 and last traded at $81.20, with a volume of 17496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -189.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in GDS by 12.5% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in GDS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

