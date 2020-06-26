NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.12

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

