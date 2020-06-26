CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading 14.6% Higher

CANEX Metals Inc (CVE:CANX)’s stock price traded up 14.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, 852,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 387% from the average session volume of 175,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and a P/E ratio of -18.13.

About CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Cariboo gold property located in the southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia; and Gibson Property covering an area of 887 hectares located in northwest of St.

