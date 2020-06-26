Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Trading 12.5% Higher

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO)’s stock price traded up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 210,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 253,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Colorado Resources Company Profile (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

