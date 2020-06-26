Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.90

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and traded as low as $11.83. Lundin Gold shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 197,156 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUG shares. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$49.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc will post 0.8430556 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.