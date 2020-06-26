NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.26

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and traded as low as $40.00. NASB Financial shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 1,004 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NASB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $301.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of -0.01.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

