VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.21

VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $8.94. VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 12,547,300 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $10,551,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.