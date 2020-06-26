Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.05. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 516,074 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.78 million and a PE ratio of -83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 224,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$224,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,294,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,294,666. Also, Director William Warren Holmes sold 225,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,003,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,963,430. Insiders sold 599,000 shares of company stock worth $621,500 over the last 90 days.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

