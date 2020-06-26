Analysts Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to report $244.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.43 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.50 to $26.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after buying an additional 886,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 188.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.37. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

