Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $178.00

Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.00 and traded as low as $164.50. Eurocell shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 303 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECEL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.80) price target on the stock.

Get Eurocell alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.40. The company has a market cap of $182.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 178 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.91.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.