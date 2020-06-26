Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Zivo Bioscience shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Zivo Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Zivo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zivo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cerus Sets New 12-Month High at $6.85
Cerus Sets New 12-Month High at $6.85
GDS Hits New 52-Week High at $82.09
GDS Hits New 52-Week High at $82.09
NYSE:SLQT Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.12
NYSE:SLQT Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.12
CANEX Metals Trading 14.6% Higher
CANEX Metals Trading 14.6% Higher
Colorado Resources Trading 12.5% Higher
Colorado Resources Trading 12.5% Higher
Lundin Gold Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.90
Lundin Gold Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.90


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report