Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.72

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and traded as low as $2.82. Teligent shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 41,467 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 682.10% and a negative net margin of 71.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teligent stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Teligent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

