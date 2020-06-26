Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.01

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as low as $8.25. Verbund shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 13,456 shares changing hands.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

