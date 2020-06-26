Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.00. Continental Materials shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter.

Continental Materials Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.