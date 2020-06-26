LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.38

Shares of LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and traded as low as $18.21. LEDYARD FINL GR/SH shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

LEDYARD FINL GR/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services to personal and business customers in Central New Hampshire and Vermont. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Advisory Services segments.

