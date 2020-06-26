Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.50

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and traded as low as $15.40. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 742 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBNXF. Wood & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.