Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.74

Shares of Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and traded as low as $60.35. Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at $60.60, with a volume of 150,329 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 million and a PE ratio of 7.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.86.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

