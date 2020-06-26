Exfo (TSE:EXF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.50. Exfo shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 15,166 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Exfo from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered Exfo from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Exfo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The firm has a market cap of $186.46 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.48.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exfo Inc will post 0.349999977086745 EPS for the current year.

Exfo Company Profile (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.