Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report $590,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $7.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $9.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $189.10 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $668.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 813.33% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDMN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $836.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.47. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

