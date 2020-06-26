ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.78

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and traded as low as $32.04. ROHM CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ROHM CO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.26.

About ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs.

