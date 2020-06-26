SHAW COM CL 2 SRS A CUM RED RR PRF (TSE:SJR.PA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.12

SHAW COM CL 2 SRS A CUM RED RR PRF (TSE:SJR.PA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as low as $10.99. SHAW COM CL 2 SRS A CUM RED RR PRF shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 3,001 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.26.

