Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.48

Downing One VCT PLC (LON:DDV1)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and traded as low as $47.00. Downing One VCT shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $81.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.57.

Downing One VCT Company Profile (LON:DDV1)

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

