McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.69. McPherson’s shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 154,136 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.22.

In other news, insider Laurence (Laurie) McAllister 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. Also, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Pearce bought 20,000 shares of McPherson’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,060.00 ($27,702.13).

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

