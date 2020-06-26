IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. IQIYI reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

IQIYI stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. IQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IQIYI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after acquiring an additional 909,242 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQIYI by 32.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,625 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in IQIYI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,909,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,027,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

