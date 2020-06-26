Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $189.99

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.99 and traded as low as $188.59. Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at $191.80, with a volume of 601,480 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 218.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

