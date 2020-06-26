WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.65

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and traded as low as $14.04. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 16,342 shares changing hands.

WEICY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

