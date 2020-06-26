Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.01

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and traded as low as $77.11. Tucows shares last traded at $77.63, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $872.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$112.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

