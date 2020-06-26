Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.04 Million

Brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report $57.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.38 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $233.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $237.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $256.34 million, with estimates ranging from $246.40 million to $265.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

In related news, insider Michael Disanto sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $30,893.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 881,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

