Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Allianz (FRA:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Barclays set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($215.73) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €202.50 ($227.53).

FRA ALV opened at €178.02 ($200.02) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($232.36). The company has a fifty day moving average of €168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €188.43.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

