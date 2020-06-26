Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.25. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 19,200 shares.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 143,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

