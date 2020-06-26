1PM (LON:OPM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.98

1pm plc (LON:OPM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and traded as high as $22.10. 1PM shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 83,132 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

About 1PM (LON:OPM)

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 1PM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1PM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.