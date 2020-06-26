Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.62

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $11.27. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 12,261 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

