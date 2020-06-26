Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.62

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $11.27. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 12,261 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allianz Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Allianz Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
1PM Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.98
1PM Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.98
Special Opportunities Fund Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.62
Special Opportunities Fund Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.62
Eastgate Biotech Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Eastgate Biotech Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria PT Set at €2.80 by Credit Suisse Group
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria PT Set at €2.80 by Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report