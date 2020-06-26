Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €2.80 by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank set a €3.93 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €3.05 ($3.43) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.74 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.56 ($4.00).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.