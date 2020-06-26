Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.80

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and traded as high as $41.99. Truxton shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 518 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Truxton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

About Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

