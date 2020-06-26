Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Kalytera Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:KALTF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Kalytera Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 14,400 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Kalytera Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops cannabinoid medicines for a range of unmet medical needs. It is developing cannabidiol formulations to prevent and treat acute graft versus host diseases. The company is also developing K-1032, a prodrug for the treatment of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, such as acne vulgaris; K-1012, a prodrug for the treatment of adult respiratory distress syndrome; K-1022, a prodrug to treat ulcerative colitis; and K-1052, a prodrug for the treatment of sepsis-induced acute renal failure and traumatic brain injury.

