Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.07

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.45. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 3,327 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims Metal Management from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

About Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allianz Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Allianz Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
1PM Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.98
1PM Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.98
Special Opportunities Fund Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.62
Special Opportunities Fund Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.62
Eastgate Biotech Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Eastgate Biotech Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria PT Set at €2.80 by Credit Suisse Group
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria PT Set at €2.80 by Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report