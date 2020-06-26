Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.07

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.45. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 3,327 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims Metal Management from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Sims Metal Management alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.