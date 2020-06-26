Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given “Hold” Rating at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $126.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.76. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

