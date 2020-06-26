Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

CRUS opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.73. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,736.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

