Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lindblad Expeditions to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million $16.35 million 19.56 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors $4.39 billion $410.32 million 22.41

Lindblad Expeditions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -0.87% 4.97% 1.06% Lindblad Expeditions Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lindblad Expeditions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors 211 827 1364 55 2.51

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.27%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions rivals beat Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

