Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce $11.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the lowest is $11.20 million. Airgain posted sales of $14.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $49.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $50.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.99 million, with estimates ranging from $57.58 million to $64.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Airgain stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 million, a PE ratio of -199.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

In related news, CFO David Lyle purchased 12,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Airgain by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.