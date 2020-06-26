Analysts Expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to post sales of $295.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.87 million and the highest is $298.28 million. Spire posted sales of $321.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,112,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Spire by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,774,000 after acquiring an additional 154,839 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 113,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

