$346.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) will post $346.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.00 million. Nexa Resources posted sales of $613.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $442.01 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 29.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of NEXA opened at $6.59 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 245.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

