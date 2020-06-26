Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.46 Million

Analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce sales of $35.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.32 million to $35.60 million. Hoegh LNG Partners reported sales of $33.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $143.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.76 million to $143.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $141.09 million, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $141.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Danske cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.97. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,815,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

