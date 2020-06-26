Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to post sales of $1.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 million to $5.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $44.58 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.11.

Shares of RETA opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

