$120.49 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $120.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.93 million to $121.04 million. 8X8 posted sales of $96.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $520.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.82 million to $525.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $617.98 million, with estimates ranging from $594.43 million to $638.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of EGHT opened at $15.51 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $86,422. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,996,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,506,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 328,976 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,867,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 224,653 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 930,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Airgain Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million
Airgain Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million
Analysts Expect Spire Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.08 Million
Analysts Expect Spire Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.08 Million
$346.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nexa Resources SA This Quarter
$346.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nexa Resources SA This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hoegh LNG Partners LP Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.46 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hoegh LNG Partners LP Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.46 Million
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million
$120.49 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. This Quarter
$120.49 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report