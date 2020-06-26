$120.49 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $120.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.93 million to $121.04 million. 8X8 posted sales of $96.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $520.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.82 million to $525.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $617.98 million, with estimates ranging from $594.43 million to $638.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of EGHT opened at $15.51 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $86,422. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,996,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,506,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 328,976 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,867,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 224,653 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 930,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

