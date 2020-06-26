Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.55. Karoon Energy shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 2,535,860 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.80.

Karoon Energy Company Profile (ASX:KAR)

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company has a working interest in two off-shore permits in the Browse and Carnavon basins located to the north Western Australian coastline covering a combined area of 15,492 square kilometers; and Ceduna basin covering an area of 17,793 square kilometers in the Great Australian Bight.

